Pak vs Eng: Shahnawaz Dahani to make a comeback in sixth T20I

Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani (L) makes an unsuccessful appeal against England's Dawid Malan (R) during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on September 20, 2022. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani will likely return to the team for its sixth T20I against England in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Dahani was earlier dropped from the squad following his expensive over in the third game that took place in Karachi last week. The bowler gave away 62 runs to English batters, just a run shy of the 63 given away by Usman Shinwari.

The bowler will replace either Mohammad Nawaz or Haris Rauf.

The team's management is expected to introduce a few changes in today's game. For wicket-keeping, Mohammad Rizwan will be replaced by Mohmmad Haris, who will make his T20I debut today.