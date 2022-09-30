Pak vs Eng: Shahnawaz Dahani to make a comeback in sixth T20I

KARACHI: Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani will likely return to the team for its sixth T20I against England in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.
Dahani was earlier dropped from the squad following his expensive over in the third game that took place in Karachi last week. The bowler gave away 62 runs to English batters, just a run shy of the 63 given away by Usman Shinwari.
The bowler will replace either Mohammad Nawaz or Haris Rauf.
The team's management is expected to introduce a few changes in today's game. For wicket-keeping, Mohammad Rizwan will be replaced by Mohmmad Haris, who will make his T20I debut today.
Both teams have won two matches each in the seven-match T20I series
English batters were sent to pavilion by Nawaz and Rauf as they bagged three wickets each, while Hasnain claimed two
This is a major milestone for the team as they face England in the fourth match in the seven-match series
