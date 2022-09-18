VIDEO: Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah croon to a Sindhi song

Shahnawaz Dahani (L) and Naseem Shah. — Instagram/@geo_super

KARACHI: When it comes to talent, Pakistan's cricket team is gifted with geniuses who aren't just adept with their cricketing skills in the field, but also skilled at keeping their fans entertained through their daily shenanigans.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, two of the most popular Pakistani pacers Shahnawaz Dahani and Naseem Shah can be seen crooning to a Sindh number.

Pakistan's star bowlers, in the video, are seen singing 'Jumme Raat Eendase' — a Sindhi track which has been recently popularised on the video-sharing app TikTok — together.

The video has garnered immense views and is being shared by fans and followers of both Naseem and Dahani, both of whom have gained affection and praise for their talent from cricket buffs not only in Pakistan but across all cricketing nations.