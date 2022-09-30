King Charles first runner finishes second

King Charles III´s first runner since inheriting his late mother´s Queen Elizabeth II´s string of racehorses finished second on Thursday, seemingly disappointing the new monarch.
Three-year-old colt Educator was the first horse to carry the royal purple, red and gold colours since Britain´s longest-serving monarch died on September 8.
But there was no fairytale victory for Educator, bred by the Queen, in a handicap at Salisbury.
The 11-10 favourite, ridden by Tom Marquand and trained by William Haggas, finished several lengths behind 7-4 winner Okeechobee.
"The plan was to win and it didn´t go to plan -- that´s horse racing," Marquand told the BBC.
"It´s a new era and while exciting, it is sad. All I have ever known, like most people, is just the Queen and it´s passed on to the King. It´s fantastic in continuing her legacy because she put so much hard work and passion into it."
Maureen Haggas, the trainer´s wife, said: "He (Educator) ran all right, but he´s been a long time off the track and he´s a big lad who is quite full of himself and he needs racing, basically." (AFP)
