What's new on Netflix's 'Money Heist's Berlin'? Read inside

Netflix has made a major announcement of the cast of globally-hit heist thriller Money Heist's prequel Berlin, as per Hollywood Reporter.

The Spanish show starter Pedro Alonso, who essayed the role of a hedonistic, clever thief named Andrés de Fonollosa, or Berlin, in the original series, will reprise his character in the prequel series, which depicts the high-octane heists done before the robbery in the original series.

Beside him, Michelle Jenner plays Keila, excellent in electronic engineering; Tristán Ulloa essays the philanthropic professor and Berlin's intimate; Begoña Vargas plays Cameron, a kamikaze who has nothing to fear; Berlin's trusted aide; while Joel Sánchez plays Bruce, the determined man of action.

Creator Álex Pina explained the series, "It's a trip through the golden age of the character when he robbed around Europe crazy in love," the filmmaker added.

Essentially, it's a series full of white-collar crimes, tension, travel, romance, and, most interestingly, a sense of humor. "That's the most surprising, the comedy. You're going to make people laugh a lot."

Berlin is scheduled to start shooting in Paris on Oct. 3.