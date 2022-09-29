Diana, Heath Ledger, Freddie Mercury and more: See how they would have looked if they were alive

A Digital Artist used AI (Artificial Intelligence) to show the world how some celebrities, who died at a young age, would look like if they were alive today.
The tweet shared by Al Bawaba News showed how he pulled off the old look of the celebrities who passed away at a young age.
The renowned celebrities include: Diana, Heath Ledger, Salena, Freddie Mercury, Amy Winehouse, Paul Walker, Tupac Shakur, and Elvis Presley.
Take a look at the pictures and see how they would have looked in this era:
Heath Ledger:
Salena:
Freddie Mercury:
Amy Winehouse:
Paul Walker:
Tupac Shakur:
Elvis Presley:
