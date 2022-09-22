Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate to burden’ Archie, Lilibet: ‘So inappropriate!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being bashed for wanting royal titles for their kids Archie and Lilibet, in an ‘inappropriate’ move.
This accusation has been issued by royal author and biographer Dan Wootton, in his new piece for the Daily Mail.
He began by writing, “While it might sound trite, we all know the Queen would have expected her relatives to unify around her eldest son, whose success or failure will help to determine the future of the Union and the monarchy itself in the years to come.”
“That’s why it’s so disappointing to learn of reports that Harry and Meghan have been ‘relentless since the Queen died’ on their insistence that Archie and Lilibet are made prince and princess.”
“Not only is it highly inappropriate to be having such discussions at this moment, I find it utterly bizarre that a couple so opposed to the institution would be so desperate to burden their American children with titles that carry such responsibilities.”
