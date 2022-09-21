Pete Davidson to launch fashion line after Kim K split: ‘It will make Kanye explode’

File Footage

Pete Davidson is reportedly planning to attack Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West by launching his own fashion line following his breakup with her.



An insider told RadarOnline that the former Saturday Night Live star learned to make money besides appearing on television from his former reality TV star girlfriend.

After dating The Kardashians star for nine months, the comedian “has been changed by Kim" and motivated by her hustle, the source said.

During his relationship with the business mogul, Davidson “got to see up close and personal how many opportunities exist for famous people," the insider noted.

"Kim showed Pete there is far more money to be made from selling clothes, fragrances, and products than there is from being on TV and films,” the outlet shared.

Davidson started planning his own clothing line right after his split from Kardashian, whose former husband Ye has his own fashion brand called Yeezy.

Ye was open about his dislike for Davidson throughout the time the comedian dated his former wife and the mother of his four children.

Now, the insider revealed that Davidson wants to get back to him with his own brand, saying, "Pete has been taking meetings about designing a clothing line, which he knows will make Kanye explode."