PM Shahbaz meets his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern at UN headquarters

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) meets Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in New York. — Twitter/@PakPMO

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday met Jacinda Ardern, his counterpart from New Zealand, at a reception hosted by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres for heads of states and governments participating in the United Nation's 77th General Assembly in New York, United States.



A day earlier, the prime minister landed in New York to attend the UNGA, which began today (Tuesday). This is the first in-person annual session by the UN, which was being virtually held since the pandemic.

The PM Office took to Twitter to share a photo of the two leaders meeting during the reception.

Earlier today, PM Shahbaz arrived at the UN headquarters to attend the reception and ahead of his address he said that he was there "to tell Pakistan's story to the world."

"A story of deep anguish and pain arising out of a massive human tragedy caused by floods. In my address at UNGA and bilateral meetings, I will present Pakistan's case on issues that call for the world's immediate attention," the PM wrote.

PM Shahbaz will address the UNGA on September 23.

On the sidelines of his visit, the premier will also meet with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank’s President David Malpass.

Among other engagements ahead of his address, PM Shahbaz will also conduct high-level bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries.

