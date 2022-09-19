PM Shahbaz to meet MD IMF, President WB on September 21

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif attends the close-format Council of Heads of States, Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting at Congress Centre in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. — PM Office/Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: During his visit to New York in the United States to attend the United Nation’s General Assembly session, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is also expected to meet IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank’s President David Malpass, a statement released by the PM Office said on Monday.

The prime minister will leave for New York after attending the late Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today in London, United Kingdom. PM Shahbaz will be addressing the UN’s session on September 23.

Among other engagements ahead of his address during his New York visit, PM Shahbaz will also conduct high-level bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries. The premier will also attend a reception hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres on September 20.

On the same day, PM Shahbaz will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, and Spanish President Pedro Sánchez. The prime minister will also have a meeting with the President of the European Union’s Council Charles Michel.

The PM will be participating in the Global Food Security Conference, which has been organised by Senegal's President Macky Sall, who is also the chairperson of the African Union.

On September 21, the premier will be meeting IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank’s President David Malpass. He will also attend a dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden.

While meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi will also take place on September 21. The prime minister will be hosting a luncheon for President Erdoğan and his wife on the same day.

The PM’s meeting with Microsoft’s founder Bill Gates is scheduled on September 22, while his meeting with the UN Secretary-General will be taking place in his office at the UN headquarters.

Meetings with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob are also scheduled to take place in New York.