PM Shehbaz Sharif to address 77th UNGA session on Sept 23

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivers his first speech at the National Assembly in Islamabad, on April 11, 2022. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will speak to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) due to take place at the UN headquarters in New York from September 19-23.



A statement issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that the focus of premier's speech — scheduled for the concluding day of the five day session — will be the challenges faced by Pakistan in wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country.

"The prime minister will outline concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change. He will also share Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern including Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the long-standing unresolved disputes on the UN agenda," the statement read.

As per the FO spokesperson, the premier will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, other members of the cabinet, and senior government officials.

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, the PM will participate in the Global Food Security Summit, jointly organised by the African Union, European Union and the United States, and a closed-door leaders gathering on COP-27, bringing together select world leaders to discuss climate change.

Moreover, the prime minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries, UNGA president, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guetress and heads of different international organisations, IFIs and philanthropic organisations.

PM Shehbaz will also hold interactions with the international media.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also have an extensive programme attending various high-level meetings and events, bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts, media and think-tank interactions, besides chairing G-77 and China Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers, OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers, and participation in the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.