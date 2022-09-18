PM Shahbaz, Nawaz meet in London, agree to conduct elections on stipulated time

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with PML-N's President Nawaz Sharif in London on Sunday following his visit to the United Kingdom to attend the late Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on September 19.
The two PML-N leaders, a day after the PM arrived in the UK on September 17, discussed a range of matters concerning Pakistan, including the discussion related to the date of the general elections.
According to sources, the meeting between the premier and PML-N supremo continued for about three-and-a-half hours. Despite the Opposition's pressure, both PM Shahbaz and Nawaz agreed to conduct Pakistan's next general elections at the stipulated time.
They also agreed on the completion of the incumbent coalition government's constitutional term.
On the other hand, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has been repeatedly demanding the incumbent regime announce a date for the polls, saying that he "cannot wait for too long" and will "call on the public" if his demands were not met.
Per sources, the two leaders deliberated over making changes to the Punjab government during the meeting and to that end, the name of Hamza Shehbaz, among other possible candidates, was considered for the post of the province's chief minister.
A discussion related to important appointments in November was also held during the meeting, the sources said.
Despite being present in London, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Minister for Communication and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb did not participate in this important meeting. When questioned about it, Asif said that he was in London only to meet his party leader, Nawaz.
