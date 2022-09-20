PM Shahbaz to tell flood-hit Pakistan's story of 'deep anguish and pain' at UN

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. COuretsy PM Office

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has reached the US to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) where he will present Pakistan's case on issues that call for the world's immediate attention.

The prime minister is set to address the 193-member Assembly during its high-level debate on September 23 and have several high-level bilateral meetings during his visit.

PM Shahbaz Sharif, in a statement on Twitter today, said that he reached New York a few hours ago to tell Pakistan's story to the world, a story of deep anguish and pain arising out of a massive human tragedy caused by floods.

“In my address at UNGA and bilateral meetings, I will present Pakistan's case on issues that call for world's immediate attention,” he added.

On his arrival at the John F Kennedy International Airport today, the premier was received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington Masood Khan and other senior officers.

On September 20, the prime minister would attend a reception to be hosted by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On the same day, he would also meet French President Emmanuel Macron, the Austrian chancellor and the Spanish president.

A meeting with President of the European Union Council Charles Michel and participation in the Global Food Security Summit to be hosted by the presidents of Senegal and the African Union is also on the agenda of the prime minister’s visit.

On September 21, PM Shahbaz would meet Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva and President of World Bank David Malpass, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Besides meeting with the UNGA president, the prime minister would also attend a dinner reception to be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Sharif will also host a luncheon reception in honour of the Turkish president and his spouse, besides meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

Meetings with Microsoft founder Bill Gates and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Chinese President Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida are also part of the prime minister’s engagements.

He would also meet Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel and Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the same day.

On September 23, the prime minister would address the UNGA session, besides attending Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai and interacting with prominent American media outlets.