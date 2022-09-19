Queen's funeral: Hymn sung at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding starts for late Queen

Queen Elizabeth II's historic state funeral in currently happening at the Westminster Abbey today, September 19, 2022, and as per BBC, the choir has made some special music choices, including a hymn sung at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 royal wedding.
After saying the Lord's Prayer and a sermon by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the congregation stood up to sing the hymn 'Love divine, all loves excelling'.
The hymn has been sung at two previous special occasions for the royal family; the wedding of King Charles III and Camilla, now Queen Consort, as well as at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, now Prince and Princess of Wales.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is scheduled to be held today at Westminster Abbey
UK observes silence in special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie will follow the Queen's funeral procession
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is being taken to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner
Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral has been graced by the presence of some 500 world leaders and dignitaries
Westminster Abbey observes two minutes of silence for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral