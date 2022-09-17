Kim Kardashian refuses to delete Pete Davidson's photos

Kim Kardashian unfollowed former husband Kanye West on Instagram and deleted most of his recent pictures from after the rapper attacked her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media.
The reality TV star, however, has not deleted some intimate photos with Pete even after split from him.
Shortly after it was reported that she had split from Pete, Kim was seen promoting Kanye West's Yeezy Brand with her children.
But she has showed no sign of any reunion with the rapper. Presence of Pete's pictures on her Instagram also shows that their relationship ended on a good note.
