Shraddha Kapoor charms her fans as she poses in a black outfit

Ek Villain actress Shraddha Kapoor shared pictures on her Instagram in an extremely stylish black outfit, looking gorgeous as ever.
Shraddha posted black and white series of pictures from her latest photo shoot in which she wore a black side slit gown and left her hair open. She opted for a nominal make up with light jewellery.
The actress captioned the pictures: "Current Mood".
Kapoor has always been looked up as a fashion icon and not a single time the actress has disappointed her lovely fans.
On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite the handsome Tiger Shroff. She will be next seen Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled film alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Moreover, she will also be seen in Chaalbaaz in London directed by Pankaj Parashar.
