Timothée Chalamet divulges lifetime advice from Leonardo DiCaprio

In the October 2022 issue of the British Vogue, Timothée Chalamet shared wisdom imparted to him by Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.
“No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” bequeathed DiCaprio in a moment of near-literal baton passing when they first met in 2018.
The advice was eagerly received, Chalamet admitted.
The 26-year-old actor is considered as the Hollywood ‘it boy’ ever since he was featured in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name. Since then, he’s starred in indie favourites like Lady Bird and Beautiful Boy, as well as headlined fantasy blockbuster Dune. Most recently, Chalamet is starring in Guadagnino’s Bones and All, a cannibal love story that earned an 8.5-minute standing ovation in Venice Film Festival.
Elaborating further on his acting career, Chalamet told British Vogue, “I had a delusional dream in my early teenage years to have, in my late teenage years, an acting career. And in my late teenage years, working on Homeland and starting to do theatre in New York, I felt like I reduced my goal to something more realistic, which was to work in theatre and hopefully make enough money doing either a TV show or something I could sustain myself [with]. And then it felt like every dream came true, exponentially. And then life is moving at six million miles per hour.”
DiCaprio is notoriously choosy with his roles and that seemed to have rubbed off on Chalamet as well.
“When [success] came my way, I felt very particular that I didn’t want people — and I really didn’t want to see myself — cashing in,” he told the publication.
Kim Kardashian is focusing on her career after series of failed romances
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ended their marriage after seven years of togetherness
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister...
Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon to bless the screens with 'Ocean's Fourteen' as per latest report
Cabello also believes that she does have a lot to offer from her experiences
'The unresolved issues that he was dealing with… It just seems like he had a lot to work on'