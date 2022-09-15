Queen’s last birthday message for Prince Harry as he turns 38 after her death

Prince Harry is marking his 38th birthday today, September 15, 2022, just days after his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth passed away in Balmoral, Scotland.
As the royal family continues to take part in solemn events in remembrance of the Queen, including a royal procession behind her coffin on September 14, 2022, the day is sure to be a poignant day for the Duke of Sussex, who last celebrated his birthday with a special message from the Queen.
Prince Harry’s 37th birthday last year, while celebrated all the way in the US, included what is now remembered as the Queen’s last message for her beloved grandson.
The royal family’s social media account commemorated Prince Harry’s birthday last year by posting a series of photos of the Duke of Sussex, with the message: “Wishing the Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!”
Prince Harry is known to have enjoyed a close relationship with the Queen, despite leaving the royal family in 2020 and developing significant friction with other members of the family.
Kim Kardashian talks about who she's going to date next in latest interview
Selma Blair speaks about the impersonator who sent death threats to Drew Barrymore
Gigi Hadid reportedly not sure about dating Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio
Queen Elizabeth's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Abbey until her funeral on September 19
Hritik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha is first Bollywood movie to get widest opening in 100 countries
Prince Harry and Prince William's reunion has been expedited by Queen's death, a royal expert has said