Thursday September 15, 2022
Netflix releases official trailer of 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' with release date, cast, and more

By Web Desk
September 15, 2022
Netflix has just dropped the trailer for its upcoming horror movie   The Curse of Bridge Hollow and is set to stream on October 14, 2022.

The upcoming Jeff Wadlow-directed movie is a family-friend horror comedy.

The Halloween-based movie portrays a character who does not believe in any Halloween celebrations.


Cast:

  • Rob Riggle
  • John Michael Higgins
  • Nia Vardalos
  • Lauren Lapkus
  • Holly J. Barrett
  • Helen Slayton-Hughes
  • Kelly Rowland


The Curse of Bridge Hollow follows a father and daughter duo, as they move into a new town called Bridge Hollow.

A father and a daughter later team up to fight against Halloween decorations to save, not only their lives but those of the town's people too.


Check out the trailer: