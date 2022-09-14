Queen Elizabeth to be buried with her wedding ring and a pair of pearl earrings, expert claims

Queen Elizabeth II will reportedly be buried with her just two sentimental jewels, according to an expert.

The Queen, who will be laid to rest on Monday September 19, was adorned with countless precious and priceless jewels, but will reportedly only be buried with simple sentimental pieces.



Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council told Metro.co.uk that the Queen would likely be buried with just her wedding ring and a pair of pearl earrings.



Levinson claimed the Queen was “an incredibly humble woman” and noted it “is unlikely” that she will be draped in priceless jewels when she is laid to rest.

Her wedding ring itself, made of Welsh gold, spawned a royal tradition, while her bejewelled engagement ring will reportedly be given to her daughter, Princess Anne.



The Queen’s private jewellery collection is reported to hold 46 necklaces, 34 pairs of earrings, 15 rings, 14 watches, five pendants and 98 of her signature brooches, according Express UK.



The expert noted that jewels not buried with Queen Elizabeth are likely to remain in the royal collection.