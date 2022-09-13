Lee Jung Jae, Hwang Dong Hyuk make history at Emmy Awards 2022

The popular K-drama Squid Game set new record, securing major wins at Emmy Awards 2022

Hwang Dong Hyuk's Squid Game secured major wins at Emmy Awards 2022, making history once again.

The Emmy Awards 2022 were held on September 12 in California with many celebrities attending the event along with Squid Game’s team including Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon, Park Hae Soo, Oh Young Soo, and director Hwang Dong Hyuk.

Lee Jung Jae managed to grab the title for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his character Gi Hun in Squid Game, becoming the first Asian actor to win an Emmy in this category.

While giving credit to Netflix, his director Hwang Dong Hyuk, the Television Academy and the Squid Game team in his speech, he also thanked his fans: “To everyone watching from Korea, my friends, family, and dearest fans, I want to share this joy with you. Thank you.”

Next award was earned by Hwang Dong Hyuk who achieved the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, securing the first-ever win for a non-English series in this category.



The director appreciated the audience for their immense support while assuring that “‘Squid Game’ won’t be the last non-English series to be here at the Emmys, and I also hope this won’t be my last Emmy either. I’ll be back with Season 2.”

According to Soompi, Squid Game had 14 nominations altogether and won two of the main categories for the show.

