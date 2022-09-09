Internet calls out mourners for climbing Victoria memorial following Queen’s death

File footage

Thousands of mourners gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday to mourn the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

Well-wishers also gathered at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of the palace following the news of death of the Queen, who ‘died peacefully at her home in the Balmoral castle,’ an official statement read.

However, there was some trouble seen amongst the crowd after some revellers climbed on the Victoria memorial outside Buckingham Palace as they crowd began singing ‘God Save the King’ following Queen’s death.

Buckingham Palace

The police forced to remove people from the memorial. A police woman was heard saying, “Do you want to come down before you get nicked,” The Mirror reported.

A man on the statue was repeatedly heard shouting, “Calm down, calm down,” before screaming “we love the Queen.”

Many internet users slammed those climbing on the statue telling them to show "respect." One person tweeted, "I saw them up there earlier and was horrified."

Another added, "They are using a sad day to misbehave. Embarrassing. What a fine example of mourning in the UK 2022."

Meanwhile, the majority of people expressing their sadness were peaceful. Many of them offered their respects while police closed roads around Buckingham Palace to avoid disturbance.