Queen snubbed by Meghan Markle for 'big' slumber party invitation

Queen snubbed by Meghan Markle are 'big' slumber party invitation

Queen Elizabeth II faced heartbreak from Meghan Markle over rejected invitation to Balmoral.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently travelling across Europe for her charitable ventures, was asked to join the royal family for summer in Scotland.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl quotes a source as she reveals Harry, 37, and Meghan, 41, were “invited at the end of August”

She added: “The Queen always has this wonderful, extended stay for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

“There is a big sleepover at Balmoral, they were invited to go to that.”

She added: “They were also invited to go to Birkhall with the Prince of Wales and thus far they haven’t done it.”

Ms Nicholl said: “I know from sources very close to the Prince of Wales that he is prepared to do anything it will take to get this relationship back on track, I think not least because he wants to as a father.

“He wants to see his children as a grandfather, but I think he’s acutely aware that if there is this rift that threatens to overshadow his future reign as well.

Meghan and Harry are expected to return to UK for WellChild Awards this Thursday.