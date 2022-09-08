Naseem to be remembered along with Miandad, Afridi for sixers: Shadab

After pacer Naseem Shah's twin sixes helped the team win a critical nail-biting match, vice-captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shadab Khan heaped praise on the pacer, saying that everyone would remember his sixes from now onward.
The all-rounder tweeted late on Wednesday night, "After the historic sixers of Javed [Miandad] Bhai and Shahid [Khan Afridi] Bhai, the world will now remember the sixers of Naseem Shah."
Shadab also shared a motivational message that he took away from today's game, saying, "Never lose hope."
"Despite the victory, we acknowledge that we made mistakes and will make an effort to improve," he introspected.
He acknowledged his admiration for the nation, the people, and his fellows. He dedicated his Man of the Match award to his fans and teammates.
Shadab was rewarded for his brilliant innings of 36 runs and taking one wicket against Afghanistan.
The Green Shirts won by 1 wicket and secured their place in the finals. Pakistan is scheduled to play with Sri Lanka on Sunday (September 11).
