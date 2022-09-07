Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using UK as ‘recording studio’ for Netlfix

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to the UK has come under heavy criticism and the is facing multiple accusations.



This claim has been brought to light by royal expert Kinsey Schofield, in her interview with the Daily Star.

She began by admitting, “I do think that this trip is something that perhaps Meghan was excited about. I think this is one of those cases where really Meghan is excited about going to the UK because this is her time to shine.”

“Let's not forget there are a lot of expectations from Spotify and Netflix, so they have got content that they have to create. I do wonder if the motivation ultimately is to create content and to continue to elevate themselves.”

Before concluding, Ms Kinsey squeezed in a zinger and added, “They are visiting because they have to have that connection to the Royal Family to continue to monetize their brand.”