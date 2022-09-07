Asia Cup 2022: Will India, Pakistan will face-off again?

Sri Lanka´s Bhanuka Rajapaksa celebrates their win during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 6, 2022. — AFP

KARACHI: Sri Lanka's six-wicket win over India in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup on Tuesday has confirmed that there won't be another game between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup 2022.

The arch-rivals have met twice in the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with both winning one match each.

Fans were hoping for them to meet again in the final on September 11, but it won't happen anymore.

India's two defeats in two consecutive games confirmed that there is no chance of a Pakistan vs India final, even though the Blue Shirts' hopes are still alive — dependent on ifs and buts.

Sri Lanka's position in the final also remains unconfirmed, so far.