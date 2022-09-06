Dengue virus rears its head in Sindh, Punjab

A file photo of a dengue ward at a public hospital in Pakistan. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Following the unprecedented floods and torrential rains that led to ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, the dengue virus is rearing its ugly head across Sindh and Punjab.

As per the latest statistics issued by the authorities, 97 cases of dengue virus were reported in Sindh and 85 in Punjab during the past 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, out of a total of 97 dengue cases reported in Sindh, 92 have been detected in Karachi alone, the Sindh Health Department confirmed.

District central was the most affected area by the virus, where 27 cases surfaced followed by East (26) during the same period. However, Karachi’s district South recorded 17 infections, West 9 cases, Keamari 7, Malir 4 and two cases detected in Korangi during the period.

During the first five days of September, 347 infections were reported, taking the total tally of dengue virus cases this year to 2,922, a provincial health official said.

In Punjab, 85 cases of the virus were reported during the past 24 hours, the provincial health secretary said. Sharing the statistics, the official said that besides other areas, Rawalpindi recorded 46 cases of dengue, Lahore 31, and Bahawalpur 2.

Punjab has logged 1,622 cases of the virus during the current year so far, while 310 patients of the virus are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the province.