BLACKPINK outshines BTS with 80 million subscribers on YouTube

BLACKPINK creates history after surpassing 80 million subscribers on YouTube.



The popular South Korean girl quartet has surpassed a whopping 80 million subscribers on the streaming giant. The official YouTube channel of the band has amounted for a total of 26 billion views on all of the videos shared on the channel to date.

The group created its official channel on June 28, 2016. It took them 6 years and 3 months to achieve the milestone.

Moreover, the quartet has also outshined the biggest and most popular male K-pop band which has over 70 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the band is also set to release their second full album, Born Pink on September 16, following the success of their pre-release track Pink Venom.

For those unversed, BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One.