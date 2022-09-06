Netflix Top 100: 'The Sandman’ wins top spot, ‘Echoes’ follows at No.2 in Top 10

Netflix is loaded with amazing shows and movies to watch in the month of September.

A list is compiled for every TV show and movie allocated between August 28th and September 4th that ranked in Top 10s globally.

Me Time picking up over 6,500 points, rises from No.6, where it landed after 3 days last week.

Elsewhere, Look both ways makes a solid start with an extra day on the service.

Top 50 movies on Netflix globally:

Me Time (6575 points)

Loving Adults (4646 points)

That’s Amor (2935 points)

Look Both Ways (2501 points)

The Next 365 Days (2404 points)

Love in the Villa (2327 points)

I Came By (2242 points)

Under Her Control (1578 points)

The Mummy (1398 points)

Day Shift (1324 points)

Seoul Vibe (1047 points)

HIT: The First Case (843 points)

Purple Hearts (644 points)

The Figo Affair: The Transfer that Changed Football (540 points)

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (531 points)

The Great Wall (433 points)

Rise of the Legend (320 points)

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (288 points)

Darlings (282 points)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (261 points)

The Gray Man (253 points)

Blood Father (219 points)

Monster Hunter (207 points)

Dark Waters (182 points)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (181 points)

Not Me (166 points)

Royalteen (135 points)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (130 points)

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga (121 points)

Ronaldo (116 points)

The Hunt (116 points)

The Accountant (115 points)

Waist Deep (92 points)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (92 points)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (91 points)

The Assistant (90 points)

Prisoners (89 points)

Uncharted (88 points)

Mechanic: Resurrection (83 points)

Too Close For Christmas (75 points)

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (74 points)

Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask (74 points)

Tři Tygři ve filmu: JACKPOT (73 points)

School Life (70 points)

Blacklight (68 points)

Dwindle (67 points)

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (64 points)

Nikamma (62 points)

The Rocket Angels (59 points)

Top 50 shows on Netflix globally:

The Sandman has been in top 10s for 4 weeks in a row, while Echoes stayed at second spot right behind The Sandman.

