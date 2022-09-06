Meghan Markle gushes over Prince Harry: 'I am thrilled my husband is able to join me this time'

Meghan Markle laded her husband in her address to the One Young World in Manchester on Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex said: 'I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this organisation and all that it provides as well as accomplishes.'



Meghan shared her feelings about the One Young World, saying it has been 'an integral part of my life' for so many years before she met Prince Harry. 'To meet again here, on UK soil, with him by my side makes it all feel full circle.'

Harry's sweetheart told delegates: 'You are the future. I would like to add to that, you are also the present, you are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe now in this very moment.'