September 04, 2022
Pete Davidson 'happily' poses with girls after Kim Kardashian split: 'Good for him'

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian breakup was announced in August 2022

By Web Desk
September 04, 2022
Pete Davidson 'happily' poses with girls after Kim Kardashian split: 'Good for him'

Pete Davidson is turning heads with her photo.

The 28-year-old comedian was spotted with a bunch of girls in a new picture taken in New York City.

It is not confirmed whether the girls were his female co-stars of a bunch of fans.

For his day out, the former Saturday Night Live star wore a white zip-up hoodie and black sunglasses.

Commenting on the picture on Reddit, fans lauded the star for breaking up with Kim Kardashian.

"Pete recently in NY happily out of Kim and Kanye's drama."

Another replied: "I just know for sure he dumped Kim and that makes me happy."

"Good for him. He deserves better and I'm sorry, Kim ain't it," a third added.

"Sadly Kanye still gonna drag him regardless," one wrote.