Imran Khan laments loss of life, property in floods at PTI power show in Bahawalpur

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Imran Khan/Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

BAHAWALPUR: Lamenting on the loss of life and property in the recent floods in Pakistan, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that Allah has put us through a great test.

The PTI chief said this while addressing his supporters during a party gathering in Bahawalpur.

“The floods have caused destruction and it’s a difficult time for people,” he said, while urging to come together for the support of affectees.

The former PM said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) should collect data of the loss incurred due to floods so far, as it will help with relief activities.

“We’ll find out how many homes and fields were destroyed,” Khan added.

Following his consolation messages for flood affectees during the party gathering, Khan turned to target his political opponents again.

While pointing his guns at Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the PTI leader said that while the nation is working hard, he steals their money and takes it abroad.

“You should never follow a leader who begs from other countries,” PTI chief said, addressing his followers at the gathering in Bahawalpur.



“Ten years ago, I asked them where they got the money from to buy property worth billions,” Khan added.

Criticising PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the PTI chief said that she denies having property in Pakistan, let alone in London.

“Poor Maryam does not even own property, can’t afford a two-time meal,” he said, adding that the Sharif and Zardari family has been looting the country’s money since the last 30 years.

Taking a dig at dissenters, Khan said that the nation has awakened and it’s the end of turncoats.

“Those who sold their conscience have been left in the old Pakistan,” the former PM remarked.