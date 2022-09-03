Who was Princess Diana's 'Mr Wonderful' boyfriend? 'Something she never had'

Princess Diana found her real love match in a British-Pakistani doctor.

The Princess of Wales, who often made headlines over her romantic linkups, got into a long term romance with Dr Hasnat Khan before her last boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed.

Speaking about her relationship with the heart surgeon, Diana's friend Debbie Frank confesses: “I think that he was, in many ways, a real match for her because he was not seeking for himself.

“He was performing public service, intelligent, interesting, lacking in ego, real — that's the kind of person who was able to show her [Diana] what real love was.”

Ms Frank said: “Part of the appeal for her was she absolutely loved anywhere that she could be part of someone else’s family because she yearned for that.”

Another one of Diana's friends, Richard Kay told Daily Mail: “It’s something that she never had.