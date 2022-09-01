Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss talks about effects of partying lifestyle: 'doing meditation’

British model Kate Moss is opening up about the consequences of partying lifestyle as she claimed her adrenal glands and nervous system were greatly affected.

Johnny Depp's ex, who's known for her party hard ways, spilled the toll her lifestyle took on her body as she claimed her adrenal glands and nervous system were devastated in conversation with Vogue.

The supermodel, 48, said she wanted to 'fix' them and embarked on the 12-steps to recovery programme, referencing the self-help tome, the Big Book.

During this time, Kate told: 'I learnt to look at myself, at my shortcomings and truthfully at who I am. And not be afraid.

'I started meditating every day, doing transcendental meditation, wild swimming... I tried everything [new].'

Adrenal glands produce hormones that help regulate your metabolism, immune system, blood pressure, response to stress, and other essential functions.

This new holistic approach led to Kate's latest business venture - Cosmoss - a wellness-focused lifestyle brand that she is set to launch this month.

In 2020, Kate's pal DJ Fat Tony told how she had been sober for two years as she maintains a healthy lifestyle following decades of partying.

Her producer pal, 56 - who himself has been sober for 15 years - said at the time: 'Kate's been clean for over two years. Me and my sober mates now have a better time than we ever did when we used to drink and take drugs.'