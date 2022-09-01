Prince Harry and Meghan slammed for 'playing social media liberals for fools'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of "playing social media liberals for fools".

Prince Harry's wife has captured attention over the last few weeks, as she broadcast the first two episodes of her podcast series and sat down the US Magazine The Cut this week.

Royal commentator Dan Hodges took to Twitter to share his opinion about the Meghan's recent moves, saying: "It’s actually quite funny how Meghan and Harry keep playing social media liberals for fools. They know they can come up with any old rubbish, and liberal opinion will have their backs."

Meghan Markle's interview saw the Duchess discuss her and Harry's decision to step back from the Royal Family and her continuing responsibilities as a public figure.