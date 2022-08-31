Over 800 Pakistani women developers trained by Google under Women Techmakers initiative

Participants of the Women Techmakers sessions by Google. — Google Developer Groups/File

KARACHI: More than 800 women developers across Pakistan received training through a series of Women Techmakers sessions organised by Google this year.

The sessions were held as part of celebrations for International Women’s Day (IWD), which covered important topics such as online safety, coding, and presentation skills.

The theme behind IWD this year is #ProgressNotPerfection, which seeks to celebrate the progress of women in all of its forms rather than holding on to preconceived notions of perfection and failure.

"At Google, we actively work to recognise the achievements of women in tech, and inspire more women in Pakistan to embark on a tech career. The Women Techmakers ambassadors have done an amazing job this year to organize meaningful and helpful programmes for the women developer community," said Farhan S Qureshi, Google's Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka said.

Qureshi added that the Google looks forward to seeing more women in tech step up to become role models for other women.



In line with the theme, the sessions by Google featured inspiring women speakers who shared stories on how they resolved roadblocks in their lives and careers, and networking events, which enabled women participants to connect with more people in the industry and forge new opportunities.

“Based on feedback, the Women Techmakers sessions brought a lot of positive energy to the women communities and gave many women the confidence to overcome obstacles in their own journeys," Hira Tariq, a WTM Ambassador in Karachi said, emphasising on the need for celebrating women's successes and also assure them that it's okay to fail.

Since 2013, Google has hosted thousands of Women Techmakers events in over 75 countries around the world to celebrate women's day. The mission of these events is to build a world where all women can thrive in tech, and the company provides them with visibility, a community, and resources to grow.