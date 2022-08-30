Lee Se Young, Lee Seung Gi starrer 'The Law Cafe' trailer released: Watch

Lee Se Young, Lee Seung Gi starrer 'The Law Cafe' trailer released

The trailer for KBS' upcoming romantic series The Law Cafe, starring Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young, is finally out.

The upcoming K-drama is based on the web novel Love According to Law written by No Seung-ah.

Lee plays the role of a former lawyer in the series who becomes a landlord name Kim Jeong Ho, while the character of Kim Yu Ri transforms into the eccentric lawyer, who opens a cafe in his building played by Lee Se Young.

The series will be streaming on September 5 on KBS in South Korea and will also be made available on Viu.



The two lead stars are sharing screen space for a second time after fantasy series A Korean Odyssey, which arrived from 2017 to 2018

