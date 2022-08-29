Taylor Swift has a 'fangirling' moment over BLACKPINK at the VMAs

Taylor Swift has garnered a lot of attention over her gleeful reaction during BLACKPINK's act at the Video Music Awards.

The K-pop girl group performed their newly released hit single Pink venom on August 29, 2022, at 5:00 AM GMT+5.

BLACKPINK were the attendees of this year's Video Music Awards as its red carpet welcomes more and more K-pop idols each year, as per Koreaboo.

Taylor Swift's admiration towards BLACKPINK was evident as she displayed her VMAs outfit in a TikTok with BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom as the BGM.

She even used the song’s lyrics “I bring the pain like” in the video’s caption.

Taylor Swift was also seen grooving to the beat of the music as BLACKPINK performed Pink venom and some fans noticed that she sang along the Korean lyrics as well.



The Video Music Awards were held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.



