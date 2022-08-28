Pope urges aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Pope Francis crosses the Holy Door during the Rite of Opening at the Basilica of Santa Maria di Collemaggio in L´Aquila, on August 28, 2022, during a one-day pastoral visit to the 2009 earthquake-struck Abruzzo capital. — AFP

L'AQUILA, ITALY: Pope Francis on Sunday called on the international community to help Pakistan, where deadly floods have killed more than 1,000 people.

The Argentine pontiff appealed for "prompt and generous international solidarity", and said he was praying for the victims.

His comments came as he visited the city of L'Aquila in central Italy, which was hit by an earthquake that killed more than 300 people in 2009.

Girls carry wood near a damaged house along a river following heavy monsoon rains in Mingora, a town in Pakistan´s northern Swat valley on August 28, 2022. — AFP

The 85-year-old pope praised the people of L'Aquila's "resilience" and "dignity".

Pope Francis, who used a wheelchair during the visit, was due to return to the Vatican early this afternoon.

He will chair a meeting with cardinals from around the world on Monday and Tuesday, where they will discuss the future of the Catholic Church.