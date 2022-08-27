Prince Charles makes ‘unusual’ visits to Queen ahead of historic change in UK

Prince Charles is seemingly going out of his way to further strengthen his ties with the Queen as the Future King continued to make unplanned visits to the monarch.

According to Majesty Magazine’s Ingrid Andrew, the Prince of Wales’ recent visits came as a surprise.

“It's highly unusual for Prince Charles to make these kinds of impromptu visits to see his mother,” he said.

“Everyone thinks they normally see each other all the time, but they don't. They often blame it on the geography because everyone is scattered all around the country,” he added.

The visits came after it was reported that the United Kingdom will be undergoing historic change as the monarch appoints a new Prime Minister (PM) at Balmoral next month.

According to The Sun, an insider has spilt the beans that the 96-year-old monarch could appoint a new (PM) at Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace for the first time in history.

“The Queen has now been advised not to travel,” the source shared. “But obviously no one tells the Queen what to do and ultimately it is her decision, and as we saw when she made a third appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the Jubilee she likes surprises.”

“There are some parts of her role that Prince Charles can do on her behalf but the Queen is adamant that she appoints the Prime Minister,” the insider added.

“It may not be the best choice to make the Queen travel 1,000 miles there and back for a 48-hour visit when the Prime Ministers can easily get to Balmoral instead.”