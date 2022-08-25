Nick Cannons announces he is expecting his 10th child

Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th child with model Brittany Bell.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor revealed the news with a video of a maternity photoshoot with Brittany.
He shared the news with caption that read,'Time Stopped and This Happened…'
According to Daily Mail, the news comes as Nick Cannon is awaiting the birth of his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa.
