Prince Charles, William ‘petrified’ by Meghan Markle ‘following Diana’: Didn’t go quietly’

Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly became 'deeply deeply' hurt after seeing Meghan Markle 'pull a Diana' for her farewell from royal life.



This revelation has been made by royal author Catherine Mayer in a piece for The Observer.

In it, she revealed how “floored” Prince Harry became after learning of the “breach with his family” while the rest of the Royal Family started feeling ‘distress’ over the “deep deep pain” that followed.

She wrote, “Meghan, like Diana, has not gone quietly, but the remaining royals appear not to comprehend the scale of the fallout from the Sussexes' departure, instead still squabbling over recollections that do indeed differ.”

“In writing a substantial new section of my biography of Charles, it seemed important to unpick the claims and counterclaims of this conflict, but not at the expense of the bigger picture.”

“Whosesoever truth you come to believe, the damage, personal and institutional, is profound,” she added.

“His brother, William, is wound tight, says one of these sources, his distress expressing itself, as it has done since the loss of his mother, as fury.”