Meghan Markle, Prince Harry UK visit ‘not a priority’ for Queen Elizabeth

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to visit the UK next month and as per a royal expert, their visit is likely to be pushed further down the royal list of priorities.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their upcoming UK visit last week, saying that they will be attending charity events in the country during their visit; it comes just months after the couple travelled to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Commenting on their plans, royal commentator Daniela Elser said that the Queen may be too busy to make time for Prince Harry and Meghan.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming UK visit may not be a priority for the Queen

Writing for news.com.au, Elser said: “The Palace has already confirmed that the sovereign will interrupt her summer holiday in Balmoral to return to London for the change in leadership…”

She then added: “Not only will this ensure that the Sussexes high-wattage return will be unceremoniously shunted down the ladder into second or third place on the day, this also sets the stage for a potentially very awkward situation with the Queen.”