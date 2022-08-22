Alia Bhatt talks about moving in with Ranbir Kapoor before getting hitched

Alia Bhatt has been in the spotlight recently since she has had a tremendous year, with three consecutive box office hits. She is also expecting her first child after marrying her childhood crush Ranbir Kapoor this year.

Alia discusses her decision to move in with Ranbir before their wedding in a recent interview. Alia stated that they were planning to marry, which is why they moved in together.



Talking to Filmfare, the Darlings star said, "Then the pandemic happened, so the planning couldn't stop. So we were like at least go ahead with moving in and we'll figure out the rest, let this all settle down. Actually, we planned it like that only." She further added, "If you can, why not? I think it's great. You get used to each other, you get comfortable, you build so many memories without the pressure and that baggage or like 'shaadi karni hai'. To each his own."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has been the only Bollywood star to have three back-to-back successful films this year, RRR, Gangubai Kathiwadi, and Darlings while she now awaits the release of her upcoming film, Brahmastra.