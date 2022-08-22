Where is Imran Khan?

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks to media in this file photo. — PTI Instagran

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan is facing an imminent danger of being arrested under an anti-terrorism case filed against him for threatening senior police officials and a female judge.

However, his whereabouts are unclear.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against former prime minister Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park.

According to sources, the PTI chairman has left his Banigala residence to avoid arrest, but party leaders claimed that Khan was still at his home.

Faisal Vawda took to Twitter and said: “Imran Khan is present in his Banigala residence and is calm. He is not a fugitive like Nawaz Sharif who ran away with excuses. Shame on the imported government. Such tactics will yield nothing.”

According to The News, the interior ministry has sought written permission from the PM Office for the arrest of the PTI chair. Sources said the arrest would be made with the consensus of all parties in the ruling alliance.

Meanwhile, PPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari has opposed the arrest of Imran Khan. He believes that the arrest will cause political damage to the ruling alliance.

On the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not give a clear viewpoint on Khan’s arrest.