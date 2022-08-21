Emma Watson puts on loved-up display with rumoured boyfriend during Venice break

Famous English actress Emma Watson’s recent pictures with rumoured boyfriend have become the talk of the town, hinting at their romantic tie.



The pictures shared on DailyMail seem to confirm the long-rumoured romance between the Harry Potter film series actress and Brandon Green, the son of controversial businessman Sir Philip Green.

Miss Watson was wearing a red and white dress with black sandals as she boarded a boat in the Italian city with Mr. Green, 29, earlier this month.

A source previously told the Daily Mail that he had been ‘wooing’ the actress, who played Hermione Granger.

Photo credit: DailyMail

They were first pictured together last September when they disembarked from a helicopter in Battersea, London.

Miss Watson is said to have surprised friends with her relationship with Mr. Green. It follows her split from businessman Leo Robinton after two years.

Although it appears that she’s happily coupled-up now, Miss Watson previously said she is content being ‘self-partnered’.

I never believed the whole “I’m happy single” spiel,’ she told Vogue in 2017. ‘It took me a long time but I’m happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.’