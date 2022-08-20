Prince Harry likes 'long term American future' despite UK 'homesickness'

Prince Harry hold life with Meghan Markle in America dear to his heart.
The Duke of Sussex will always choose his family over royal roots, reveals insider in an exclusive interview with Heat magazine.
They told the publication: “The Sussexes are more committed to their long-term future in America than ever.
"Even if Harry does get homesick from time to time, there’s no way he’d want to give up this fabulous new life anytime soon.
"He’s got the family he always dreamed of, a job that gives him financial security, as well as the opportunity to ‘serve’ in a manner he sees fit, plus he has this incredible chance to broaden his horizons with his soulmate,” says the source."
Prince Harry left his father and brother behind in London to pursue a lowkey life with wife Meghan in 2020. The couple now lives in California with their children Archie and Lilibet.
