Tarar: 'If one PML-N worker is arrested, no one will be spared'

SAPM Ataullah Tarar speaks to media outside IHC. Screengrab

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Narcotics Control Ataullah Tarar Saturday warned the PTI and Punjab government that "all of you" will be arrested if a single PML-N worker is sent behind bars.

Tarar alleged that the Punjab government — a coalition of the PML-Q and PTI — has booked PML-N workers and MPAs for taking revenge for the sedition case filed against PTI Chairman Imran Khan's chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill.

The press briefing came after 12 PML-N leaders approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking protective bail in a case related to the ruckus in the Punjab Assembly a day after a district court issued their arrest warrants.

The PML-N leaders include Tarar, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Awais Leghari, Muhammad Mirza Javed, Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar, Peer Khizer Hayat Shah Khagga, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Mian Abdul Rauf, Pir Muhammad Ashraf Rasool, Bilal Farooq Tarar, and Rana Mannan Khan.

Meanwhile, Tarar said the actual case was against Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi as he, his party, and other PTI leaders were involved in the attack on former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari.

"The whole nation watched what happened to Dost Mazari. This was the actual case. But nothing happened to Pervez Elahi," the special assistant to PM said.

Tarar alleged Elahi was involved in the torture of the former deputy speaker. "They concocted fake cases against us," he said.

The special assistant to PM addressed PTI and the Punjab government, saying that they would have to pay for the "revenge politics" that they have resorted to and that their actions "will have repercussions".

"Pervez Elahi and his Punjab government are being controlled through remote control from Bani Gala. This is his old habit. For God's sake, stop this, the country has already borne much loss."

Tarar vowed that the PML-N would "face this fascist government head on" and not back down.

The federal and Punjab governments are at loggerheads over the entire Gill episode. The PTI leader is currently under treatment at the PIMS hospital in Islamabad after he was transferred there following the reported deterioration of his health at Adiala Jail.

Gill will remain at the medical facility till Monday in line with the court's orders. Yesterday, former prime minister Khan went to visit Gill, but the police prohibited it. Subsequently, Khan announced nationwide rallies in support of his chief of staff.