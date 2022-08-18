Ex-Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez Thursday made a cryptic statement about the Pakistan squad fielded for the second ODI against the Netherlands.

The green shirts are playing with the same team that won the opening clash of the three-match series by 16 runs.

Pakistan set a target of 315 to a relatively inexperienced squad but failed to restrict them and the host scored 298 runs in absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is rested for the first two matches.

Giving full credit to the Netherlands to play competitive and aggressive cricket in the 1st ODI, Mohammad Hafeez said the performance put pressure on the Pakistani team management to go with the full squad again in the 2nd ODI. “Interesting.”

Cricket experts have also questioned the team management and the selection criteria for the series.

“I don’t understand why they are bent upon including Mohammad Rizwan in every match despite the fact that he is not performing,” Abdul Majid Bhatti told Geo News today.

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Agha Salman, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, SA Edwards (capt & wk), Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma