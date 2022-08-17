Why did Angelina Jolie file anonymous FBI lawsuit over Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie has been reported to be involved in filing the anonymous FBI lawsuit requesting documents related to an inquiry concerning Brad Pitt.



After initial speculation about the unnamed plaintiff in the suit, it has now been confirmed that the Academy Award winner 47, was the one who filed it in April, according to Puck News' Eriq Gardner.

A report from Puck claimed that Jolie had told an FBI agent that Brad "physically and verbally assaulted" her and their children when they were aboard the plane.

The report also states that the FBI agent's notes maintained that Brad allegedly took Angelina to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders, and shouted things like, “You’re f*****g up this family."

Angelina also alleged that on the same flight, another physical altercation occurred that caused her to sustain injuries and also claimed that Pitt was drinking at the time, and had poured beer on her.

Reports suggest that the special agent following the incident met with the assistant U.S. attorney and concluded that they would not pursue criminal charges. This led Jolie to reportedly file an anonymous lawsuit against the FBI to obtain documents related to the federal investigation against Brad.

Jolie reportedly filed a suit against the bureau in April, as Jane Doe, requesting documents related to an investigation concerning Pitt, reportedly in a bid to find out why no criminal charges were brought against her ex following the 2016 flight incident that led her to their split.