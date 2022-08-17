Gong Hyo Jin, Kevin Oh are set to tie the knot in October?

Gong Hyo Jin will finally be getting married to her singer boyfriend Kevin Oh this coming October, but the dates are not confirmed yet by reputable sources.
According to a report by Soompi, the couple also shared that the wedding will be private, so the specific date and location will not be disclosed.
Not only that, the actress will not hold the wedding ceremony in South Korea and has instead chosen New York, so as to be with each other's families and close friends.
For those unversed, the two have been in a relationship for an unknown period of time but made it public in April 2022.
According to sources, the actress will not be starring in a new television drama for the remainder of the year, but in 2023, she promises to take part in the upcoming romantic comedy series Ask the Stars together with Lee Min Ho.
Another one of Gong Hyo Jin's 2023 projects, Queen of the Scene with Park Ha Sun is also in partnership with Netflix.
